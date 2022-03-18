Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

NYSE RJF opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.