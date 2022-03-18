Veriti Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.