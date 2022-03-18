Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

NTCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

