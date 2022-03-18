Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00.

IBKR opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

