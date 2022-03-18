Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,568,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

