Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $27.65 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

