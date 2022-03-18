Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $650,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

