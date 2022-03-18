Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.