Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,605. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

