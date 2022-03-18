Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $339,000 Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 935,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KW shares. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KW stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.