IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $394.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.93. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

