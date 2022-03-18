OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

OCFC stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

