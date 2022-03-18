Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “
NASDAQ RANI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.
About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)
