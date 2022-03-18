Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

NASDAQ RANI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

