KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

KVHI stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $169.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,795,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

