Contrasting Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ecoark and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 3.98 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -2.94 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 10.58 $3.40 million $0.10 11.20

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34%

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Ecoark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

