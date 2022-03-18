JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.
PDD opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.13 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65.
About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.