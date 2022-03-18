JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

PDD opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.13 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

