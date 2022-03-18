Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.
KC stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.41. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.