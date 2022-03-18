Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

KC stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.41. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

