Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce $56.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $60.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $283.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

