Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the lowest is $16.91 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.