First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,164,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of FRC opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.