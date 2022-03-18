Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

