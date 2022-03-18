IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,407 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $299.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.86.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

