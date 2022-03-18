Russell Shaller Buys 10,000 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

