IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,262 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.