Veriti Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

