Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($17.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($21.91) to GBX 1,670 ($21.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,678.20 ($21.82).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,257.50 ($16.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.46. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,607.17 ($20.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,280.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

