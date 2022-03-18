Veriti Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ferguson by 339.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ferguson by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($201.56) to £140 ($182.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

Ferguson Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.