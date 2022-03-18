UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $13,039,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $3,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

