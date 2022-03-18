Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

TRST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 390 ($5.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 422.50 ($5.49).

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £664.19 million and a PE ratio of -36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. Trustpilot Group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.27).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.