Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg Sells 10,281 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $127.28.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

