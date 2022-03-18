Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg Sells 10,281 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RARE opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $127.28.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.