CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $84,000 in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 48.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 44.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter.

TLMD opened at $2.98 on Friday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

