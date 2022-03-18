James Harkness Acquires 38,968 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.42 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $20,363,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

