McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Philip B. Hawkins Sells 10,862 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $85.85 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

