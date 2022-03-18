CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,714 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 143,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $3,389,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 65.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

KMI stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.