Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

