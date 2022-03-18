Spire Wealth Management Invests $335,000 in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $562.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

