Spire Wealth Management Buys 8,642 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Frontline were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

