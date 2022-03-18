Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 352,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 269,534 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

