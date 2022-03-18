Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($80.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,590 ($72.69) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,553.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,085.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.20), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($350.98).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

