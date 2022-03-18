Benchmark Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target to $62.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $97.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of YY stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in JOYY by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in JOYY by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

