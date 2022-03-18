Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

SVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

