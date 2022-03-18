Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after buying an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after buying an additional 165,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after buying an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

TRU opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

