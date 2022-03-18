Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Automotive were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LMP Automotive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $591,195. Company insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

