Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

