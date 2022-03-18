Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARIS stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

