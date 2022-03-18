Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Rises By 22.9%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE KRO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

