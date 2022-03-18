Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Rises By 22.9%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NYSE KRO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
