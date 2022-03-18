Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.41. Bird Global shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 12,322 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

