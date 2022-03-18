Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,368 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $8.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

