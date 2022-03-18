ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.64

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.64, but opened at $44.07. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 540,542 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.