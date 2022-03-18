Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,890 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

