Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,890 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $10.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.
The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
